Recap: EMCORE Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:05pm   Comments
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EMCORE missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.19, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $10,424,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 11.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EMCORE's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.11 0.08 0.04
EPS Actual 0.20 0.17 0.11 0.10
Revenue Estimate 41.08M 36.13M 33.18M 33.50M
Revenue Actual 42.66M 38.41M 33.40M 33.53M

