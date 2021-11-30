Recap: EMCORE Q4 Earnings
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EMCORE missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.19, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $10,424,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 11.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EMCORE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.11
|0.08
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.17
|0.11
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|41.08M
|36.13M
|33.18M
|33.50M
|Revenue Actual
|42.66M
|38.41M
|33.40M
|33.53M
