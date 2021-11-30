Recap: Ambarella Q3 Earnings

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ambarella beat estimated earnings by 16.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.49, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $36,077,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 27.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ambarella's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.17 0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.35 0.23 0.14 0.09 Revenue Estimate 75.68M 68.61M 58.14M 55.04M Revenue Actual 79.33M 70.13M 62.14M 56.09M

