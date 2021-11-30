Recap: Ambarella Q3 Earnings
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ambarella beat estimated earnings by 16.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.49, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $36,077,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 27.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ambarella's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.17
|0.08
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.23
|0.14
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|75.68M
|68.61M
|58.14M
|55.04M
|Revenue Actual
|79.33M
|70.13M
|62.14M
|56.09M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings