Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Arthur J. Gallagher 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Arthur J. Gallagher 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.48% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In AJG: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 20.34 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in AJG would have produced an average annual return of 27.15%. Currently, Arthur J. Gallagher has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000.00 investment would be worth $3,687.88 today based on a price of $163.92 for AJG at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

