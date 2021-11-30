 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: JinkoSolar Holding Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:
Recap: JinkoSolar Holding Q3 Earnings

 

JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $39,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.05, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.02 0.15 0.85
EPS Actual 0.89 0.15 0.11 1.06
Revenue Estimate 1.22B 1.19B 1.38B 1.30B
Revenue Actual 1.23B 1.21B 1.44B 1.29B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (JKS)

20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
JinkoSolar Shares Drop On Q4 Outlook Miss
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2021
JinkoSolar Holding Co's Earnings: A Preview
JinkoSolar Shines In Latest Polysilicon Tie-Up, Brightening Industry Trends
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com