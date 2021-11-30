Recap: JinkoSolar Holding Q3 Earnings
JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JinkoSolar Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $39,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.05, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.02
|0.15
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.15
|0.11
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|1.22B
|1.19B
|1.38B
|1.30B
|Revenue Actual
|1.23B
|1.21B
|1.44B
|1.29B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News