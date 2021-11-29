 Skip to main content

Ambarella's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ambarella will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.49.

Ambarella bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 27.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ambarella's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.17 0.08 0.05
EPS Actual 0.35 0.23 0.14 0.09
Price Change % 27.41% -1.46% -0.33% 15.28%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella were trading at $172.21 as of November 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 127.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings