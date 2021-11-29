 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 3:52am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $180.09 million.

• Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $280.55 million.

• Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $79.07 million.

• Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $82.78 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $80.75 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

