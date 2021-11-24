 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Macy's Stock Is Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 24, 2021 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Why Macy's Stock Is Sliding Today

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is trading lower Wednesday in sympathy with Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Nordstrom reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which is up from 22 cents per share year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $3.53 billion, which came in below the estimate of $3.54 billion. 

Nordstrom reaffirmed that full-year revenue is expected to grow more than 35% year-over-year.

"We're taking action to improve performance at Nordstrom Rack, including optimizing inventory levels, better balancing price points and increasing brand awareness," said Erik Nordstrom, CEO of Nordstrom.

"Work is also underway to improve merchandise margin across the company and ensure we have the visibility and flexibility we need to serve our customers seamlessly, despite global supply chain challenges," the Nordstrom CEO added.

From Last Week: CNBC's Final Trades: Macy's, Salesforce, Oil & Gas ETF And Uber

Macy's operates nearly 600 stores under the Macy's brand, 56 stores under the Bloomingdale's brand, and about 160 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores.

M Price Action: Macy's has traded as high as $37.95 and as low as $9.32 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 6.32% at $31.51 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

Big Box Retailers Determined to Save Christmas
Men's Grooming Brand Manscaped Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
Macy's Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Potential For New Value Unlocks'
Palo Alto Networks and Intuit Keeping the Nasdaq in the Black
Macy's Launches NFT Series Of 9,510 NFTs For Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Erik Nordstrom why it's movingEarnings News Retail Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com