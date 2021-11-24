Earnings Scheduled For November 24, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $31.75 million.

• Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $91.58 million.

• Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $251.80 million.

• Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $112.48 million.

• Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $487.65 million.

• Deere (NYSE:DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.90 per share on revenue of $10.44 billion.

• Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $182.43 million.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $397.19 million.

• Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $281.17 million.

• Cian (NYSE:CIAN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $227.48 million.

• Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

