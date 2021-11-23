Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 21.73% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In NVDA: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 166.81 shares of NVIDIA at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in NVDA would have produced an average annual return of 30.06%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $784.07 billion.

NVIDIA's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $1,000.00 in NVIDIA you would have approximately $72,941.39 today.

In other words, you would have more than 70X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.