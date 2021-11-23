 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 12:14pm
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 21.73% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In NVDA: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 166.81 shares of NVIDIA at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in NVDA would have produced an average annual return of 30.06%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $784.07 billion.

NVIDIA's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000.00 in NVIDIA you would have approximately $72,941.39 today.

In other words, you would have more than 70X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

