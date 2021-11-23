What's Going On With Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Today?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is trading lower after the company announced its third-quarter financial results.

Abercrombie & Fitch reported quarterly earnings of 86 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 66 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $905.16 million, which beat the estimate of $896.86 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch also announced a $500 million share repurchase program.

"We continue to actively manage through ongoing supply chain constraints, including production and delivery delays and elevated costs, and are confident that we have the product, marketing voice and omnichannel experience to surprise and delight new and existing customers throughout the fourth quarter," said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women and children.

ANF Price Action: Abercrombie & Fitch has traded as high as $48.97 and as low as $18.69 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 14.80% at $40.15 at time of publication.

Photos: courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch.