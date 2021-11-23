 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Futu Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Futu Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.05.

Futu Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Futu Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04
EPS Actual 0.45 1.03 0.49 0.39
Price Change % 14.92% 2.03% -4.63% 4.39%

Stock Performance

Shares of Futu Holdings were trading at $55.12 as of November 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

