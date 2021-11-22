Recap: Central Garden & Pet Q4 Earnings

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Central Garden & Pet beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.24, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $63,158,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Central Garden & Pet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.11 -0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual 1.37 1.32 0.29 0.25 Revenue Estimate 922.83M 864.60M 548.80M 600.20M Revenue Actual 1.04B 935.25M 592.23M 675.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.