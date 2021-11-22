Recap: Central Garden & Pet Q4 Earnings
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Central Garden & Pet beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $63,158,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Central Garden & Pet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|1.11
|-0.03
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|1.32
|0.29
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|922.83M
|864.60M
|548.80M
|600.20M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|935.25M
|592.23M
|675.97M
