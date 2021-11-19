 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Tractor Supply 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.38% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In TSCO: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.17 shares of Tractor Supply at the time with $100.00. This investment in TSCO would have produced an average annual return of 21.87%. Currently, Tractor Supply has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion.

Tractor Supply's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100.00 investment would be worth $2,305.37 today based on a price of $230.24 for TSCO at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 20X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

