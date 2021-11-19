 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Urban Outfitters's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Preview: Urban Outfitters's Earnings

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Urban Outfitters will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.82

Urban Outfitters bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 9.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Urban Outfitters's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.17 0.28 0.44
EPS Actual 1.28 0.54 0.30 0.78
Price Change % -9.5% 10.04% 6.04% -4.86%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters were trading at $37.45 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (URBN)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Urban Outfitters
Where Urban Outfitters Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2021
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Where Urban Outfitters Stands With Analysts
Urban Outfitters Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings