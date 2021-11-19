 Skip to main content

Recap: Foot Locker Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Recap: Foot Locker Q3 Earnings

 

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Foot Locker their estimated earnings by 40.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.37, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $83,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.21, which was followed by a 7.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Foot Locker's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1 1.09 1.35 0.62
EPS Actual 2.21 1.96 1.55 1.21
Revenue Estimate 2.09B 1.88B 2.29B 1.94B
Revenue Actual 2.27B 2.15B 2.19B 2.11B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

