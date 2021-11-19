Recap: Foot Locker Q3 Earnings
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Foot Locker their estimated earnings by 40.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.37, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $83,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.21, which was followed by a 7.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Foot Locker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1
|1.09
|1.35
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|2.21
|1.96
|1.55
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|2.09B
|1.88B
|2.29B
|1.94B
|Revenue Actual
|2.27B
|2.15B
|2.19B
|2.11B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
