Recap: Woodward Q4 Earnings

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Woodward their estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.86, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $38,953,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 7.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Woodward's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.80 0.68 0.54 EPS Actual 0.74 1.04 0.64 0.75 Revenue Estimate 617.09M 572.33M 542.86M 520.52M Revenue Actual 556.67M 581.32M 537.62M 531.26M

