Recap: Woodward Q4 Earnings
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Woodward their estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.86, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $38,953,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 7.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Woodward's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|0.80
|0.68
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|1.04
|0.64
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|617.09M
|572.33M
|542.86M
|520.52M
|Revenue Actual
|556.67M
|581.32M
|537.62M
|531.26M
