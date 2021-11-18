ESCO Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ESCO Technologies their estimated earnings by 8.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.78, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,552,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ESCO Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.55 0.45 0.76 EPS Actual 0.67 0.59 0.55 0.90 Revenue Estimate 192.31M 169.83M 164.95M 188.71M Revenue Actual 181.39M 166.64M 162.95M 208.03M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ESCO Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.73 and $0.78 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -11.18% in quarter-over-quarter growth for ESCO Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.

