 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ESCO Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Share:
ESCO Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ESCO Technologies their estimated earnings by 8.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.78, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,552,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ESCO Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.82 0.55 0.45 0.76
EPS Actual 0.67 0.59 0.55 0.90
Revenue Estimate 192.31M 169.83M 164.95M 188.71M
Revenue Actual 181.39M 166.64M 162.95M 208.03M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ESCO Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.73 and $0.78 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -11.18% in quarter-over-quarter growth for ESCO Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ESE)

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
ESCO Technologies Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings