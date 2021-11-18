Recap: Matthews International Q4 Earnings

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Matthews International their estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $39,699,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matthews International's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.74 0.42 0.85 EPS Actual 0.91 0.89 0.68 1.11 Revenue Estimate 380.75M 392.97M 359.36M 369.63M Revenue Actual 428.38M 417.15M 386.66M 399.14M

