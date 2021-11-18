Recap: Matthews International Q4 Earnings
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Matthews International their estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $39,699,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Matthews International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.74
|0.42
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.89
|0.68
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|380.75M
|392.97M
|359.36M
|369.63M
|Revenue Actual
|428.38M
|417.15M
|386.66M
|399.14M
