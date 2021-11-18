Macy's, Twitter And This Stock That Reports Earnings Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) will be featured on "Mad Money" Thursday night with Jim Cramer.

M: Macy's is surging higher after announcing better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Macy's reported quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, up from a loss of 19 cents per share year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $5.44 billion, which beat the estimate of $5.2 billion.

Macy's also raised its full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

Macy's "is the star of the day," said Crame, who will interview Macy's chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette.

TWTR: "Twitter, what the heck is going on there," Cramer said. Twitter CFO Ned Segal will speak with Cramer Thursday night.

WDAY: Workday is scheduled to report its third-quarter financial results after the market closes today.

"I bet you it's a blowout," Cramer said. He will be interviewing Workday co-founder and co-CEO Aneel Bhusri and Workday's chief strategy officer Pete Schlampp.

M, TWTR, WDAY Price Action: At publication time, Macy's was up 19.60% at $36.89, Twitter was down 2.17% at $49.51 and Workday was down 0.23% at $300.21.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.