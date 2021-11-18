Brady: Q1 Earnings Insights

Brady (NYSE:BRC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brady their estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $44,248,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brady's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.66 0.61 0.57 EPS Actual 0.7 0.71 0.59 0.64 Revenue Estimate 300.46M 277.48M 270.07M 270.52M Revenue Actual 306.13M 295.50M 265.84M 277.23M

