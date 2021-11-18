Brady: Q1 Earnings Insights
Brady (NYSE:BRC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brady their estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $44,248,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brady's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.7
|0.66
|0.61
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.7
|0.71
|0.59
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|300.46M
|277.48M
|270.07M
|270.52M
|Revenue Actual
|306.13M
|295.50M
|265.84M
|277.23M
