OneWater Marine: Q4 Earnings Insights
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OneWater Marine their estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,269,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OneWater Marine's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.41
|0.71
|0.11
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|3.04
|1.83
|0.71
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|456.35M
|254.54M
|183.27M
|248.83M
|Revenue Actual
|404.21M
|329.61M
|214.08M
|271.04M
