OneWater Marine: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 8:40am
OneWater Marine: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OneWater Marine their estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,269,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 1.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OneWater Marine's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.41 0.71 0.11 0.61
EPS Actual 3.04 1.83 0.71 0.23
Revenue Estimate 456.35M 254.54M 183.27M 248.83M
Revenue Actual 404.21M 329.61M 214.08M 271.04M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

