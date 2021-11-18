 Skip to main content

Recap: Autohome Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 7:04am
Recap: Autohome Q3 Earnings

 

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Autohome reported in-line EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $67,315,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Autohome's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.96 0.93 1.51 1
EPS Actual 0.97 0.92 1.52 1.11
Revenue Estimate 287.22M 285.28M 386.47M 344.42M
Revenue Actual 300.17M 281.08M 380.55M 341.05M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

