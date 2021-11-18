Recap: Autohome Q3 Earnings
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Autohome reported in-line EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $67,315,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Autohome's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.93
|1.51
|1
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.92
|1.52
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|287.22M
|285.28M
|386.47M
|344.42M
|Revenue Actual
|300.17M
|281.08M
|380.55M
|341.05M
