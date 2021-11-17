Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MarketAxess Holdings Stock In The Last 15 Years

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.9% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MKTX: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 66.89 shares of MarketAxess Holdings at the time with $1,000. This investment in MKTX would have produced an average annual return of 24.27%. Currently, MarketAxess Holdings has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion.

MarketAxess Holdings's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $30,773.8 today based on a price of $389.03 for MKTX at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 30X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

