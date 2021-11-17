 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Workday's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Workday's Earnings: A Preview

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Workday will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.86

Workday bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 9.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Workday's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.78 0.73 0.55 0.67
EPS Actual 1.23 0.87 0.73 0.86
Price Change % 9.13% -3.26% -2.39% -9.27%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Workday were trading at $299.84 as of November 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (WDAY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
UBS Upgrades Workday On Back-Office Recovery
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2021
Where Workday Stands With Analysts
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Workday Inc.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings