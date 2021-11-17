 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Kohl's's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Preview: Kohl's's Earnings

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kohl's will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.64

Kohl's bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.32, which was followed by a 2.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kohl's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.16 0.04 1.01 -0.43
EPS Actual 2.48 1.05 1.07 0.01
Price Change % 2.89% -0.09% 0.44% -1.71%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl's were trading at $58.28 as of November 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 101.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (KSS)

5 Retail Stocks With Q3 Earnings To Watch This Week
A Look Into Kohl's Debt
Friday's Market Minute: Retail Earnings Highlight Next Week
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings