Baidu: Q3 Earnings Insights
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 03:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Baidu their estimated earnings by 13.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $2.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $796,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baidu's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.07
|1.66
|2.61
|2.05
|EPS Actual
|2.39
|1.89
|3.08
|3
|Revenue Estimate
|4.78B
|4.22B
|4.65B
|4.14B
|Revenue Actual
|4.86B
|4.29B
|4.64B
|4.16B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News