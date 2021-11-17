 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baidu: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:
Baidu: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 03:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Baidu their estimated earnings by 13.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $2.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $796,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Baidu's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.07 1.66 2.61 2.05
EPS Actual 2.39 1.89 3.08 3
Revenue Estimate 4.78B 4.22B 4.65B 4.14B
Revenue Actual 4.86B 4.29B 4.64B 4.16B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

Baidu Shares Pop As AI Cloud Revenue Grows 73% In Q3
Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2021
Revisiting Chinese Stocks On Xi's Coronation
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Baidu Earnings Preview
Alibaba Backed NetEase's Online Music Business Gears For Hong Kong IPO Worth $1B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com