Lowe's Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lowe's Companies their estimated earnings by 16.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.35, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $609,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4
|2.54
|1.19
|1.99
|EPS Actual
|4.25
|3.21
|1.33
|1.98
|Revenue Estimate
|26.79B
|23.35B
|19.24B
|21.25B
|Revenue Actual
|27.57B
|24.42B
|20.31B
|22.31B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News