Lowe's Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Lowe's Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lowe's Companies their estimated earnings by 16.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $609,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 4 2.54 1.19 1.99
EPS Actual 4.25 3.21 1.33 1.98
Revenue Estimate 26.79B 23.35B 19.24B 21.25B
Revenue Actual 27.57B 24.42B 20.31B 22.31B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

