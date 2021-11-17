Lowe's Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lowe's Companies their estimated earnings by 16.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $609,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 4 2.54 1.19 1.99 EPS Actual 4.25 3.21 1.33 1.98 Revenue Estimate 26.79B 23.35B 19.24B 21.25B Revenue Actual 27.57B 24.42B 20.31B 22.31B

