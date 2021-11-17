Recap: Target Q3 Earnings
Target (NYSE:TGT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Target their estimated earnings by 7.07%, reporting an EPS of $3.03 versus an estimate of $2.83, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3,020,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Target's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.49
|2.25
|2.54
|1.60
|EPS Actual
|3.64
|3.69
|2.67
|2.79
|Revenue Estimate
|25.08B
|21.81B
|27.48B
|20.93B
|Revenue Actual
|25.16B
|24.20B
|28.34B
|22.63B
