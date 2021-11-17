Recap: Target Q3 Earnings

Target (NYSE:TGT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Target their estimated earnings by 7.07%, reporting an EPS of $3.03 versus an estimate of $2.83, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3,020,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Target's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3.49 2.25 2.54 1.60 EPS Actual 3.64 3.69 2.67 2.79 Revenue Estimate 25.08B 21.81B 27.48B 20.93B Revenue Actual 25.16B 24.20B 28.34B 22.63B

