5 Stocks To Watch For November 17, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 4:15am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $21.99 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares rose 0.1% to $245.00 in after-hours trading.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy shares surged 7.4% to $40.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $2.83 per share on revenue of $24.78 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares gained 0.9% to $268.65 in after-hours trading.

  • Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares at a price of $6.00 per share. Cyclo Therapeutics shares dipped 13.4% to $6.36 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $12.98 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 0.2% to $57.10 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

