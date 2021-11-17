5 Stocks To Watch For November 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $21.99 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares rose 0.1% to $245.00 in after-hours trading.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy shares surged 7.4% to $40.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $2.83 per share on revenue of $24.78 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares gained 0.9% to $268.65 in after-hours trading.

