5 Stocks To Watch For November 17, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $21.99 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares rose 0.1% to $245.00 in after-hours trading.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy shares surged 7.4% to $40.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $2.83 per share on revenue of $24.78 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares gained 0.9% to $268.65 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares at a price of $6.00 per share. Cyclo Therapeutics shares dipped 13.4% to $6.36 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $12.98 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 0.2% to $57.10 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga