Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Southern Copper Stock In The Last 20 Years

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.11% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SCCO: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 56.94 shares of Southern Copper at the time with $100. This investment in SCCO would have produced an average annual return of 19.36%. Currently, Southern Copper has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion.

Southern Copper's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $5,466.01 today based on a price of $60.54 for SCCO at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

