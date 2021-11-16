 Skip to main content

A Preview Of JOYY's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:22am   Comments
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that JOYY will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.04

JOYY bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -99.15%, which was followed by a 10.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JOYY's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -1.17 -0.11 1.15 1
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.30 -0.29 1.31
Price Change % 10.39% -9.89% -8.43% 4.82%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of JOYY were trading at $52.78 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

