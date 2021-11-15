 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 10 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.11% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MSFT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.0 shares of Microsoft at the time with $100. This investment in MSFT would have produced an average annual return of 29.72%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion.

Microsoft's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Microsoft you would have approximately $1,865.96 today.

In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

