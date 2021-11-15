 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Apple 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Apple 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.61% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AAPL: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.59 shares of Apple at the time with $100. This investment in AAPL would have produced an average annual return of 27.23%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion.

Apple's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Apple you would have approximately $1,299.13 today.

In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

