Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:27am   Comments
A Preview Of BEST's Earnings

BEST (NYSE:BEST) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BEST will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.16

BEST bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat its EPS estimate by $0.56, which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BEST's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.73 -0.14 -0.17 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.17 -0.23 -0.19 -0.23
Price Change % -2.83% -11.11% -7.69% -4.65%

Stock Performance

Shares of BEST were trading at $1.29 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

