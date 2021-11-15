 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Walmart
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Walmart will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.39

Walmart bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 14.10%, which was followed by a 1.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walmart's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.56 1.21 1.50 1.18
EPS Actual 1.78 1.69 1.39 1.34
Price Change % -1.06% 0.01% 0.49% -0.19%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart were trading at $147.76 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

