 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Home Depot
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Home Depot

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Home Depot will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.33

Home Depot bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 2.26%, which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Depot's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 4.43 3.07 2.62 3.05
EPS Actual 4.53 3.86 2.74 3.18
Price Change % 0.25% -0.73% -2.72% -0.97%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot were trading at $372.63 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (HD)

Friday's Market Minute: Retail Earnings Highlight Next Week
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Home Depot
Healthcare Stocks Subject to Government Policy
This Day In Market History: Microsoft, Intel Become First Nasdaq Stocks To Join The Dow
US Inventories to Rise 10-15% in Coming Years: Prologis CEO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings