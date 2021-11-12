 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In PerkinElmer 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.05% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PKI: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.21 shares of PerkinElmer at the time with $100. This investment in PKI would have produced an average annual return of 25.41%. Currently, PerkinElmer has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion.

PerkinElmer's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $1,013.42 today based on a price of $180.785 for PKI at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

