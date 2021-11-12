Earnings Preview For CV Sciences
CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that CV Sciences will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.03
CV Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 50.00%, which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CV Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Price Change %
|-1.14%
|1.59%
|-8.95%
|1.96%
Stock Performance
Shares of CV Sciences were trading at $0.2199 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.