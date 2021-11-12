 Skip to main content

Recap: New Gold Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Recap: New Gold Q3 Earnings

 

New Gold (AMEX:NGD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Gold their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,100,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Gold's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
EPS Actual 0.04 0.01 0.04 0.02
Revenue Estimate 217.32M 217.32M 217.32M 227.30M
Revenue Actual 198.20M 164.90M 198.90M 173.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

