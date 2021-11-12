Recap: New Gold Q3 Earnings
New Gold (AMEX:NGD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New Gold their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|217.32M
|217.32M
|217.32M
|227.30M
|Revenue Actual
|198.20M
|164.90M
|198.90M
|173.70M
