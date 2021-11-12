Coupang Shares Drop As Net Loss Expands 87% In Q3
- Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 48% year-on-year to $4.6 billion. Active customers grew 20% Y/Y.
- Coupang added 8 million square feet of infrastructure YTD in 2021.
- Fulfillment center infrastructure for Rocket Fresh, Coupang's fresh grocery offering, increased by nearly 90% YTD through Q3 and is on track to double in 2021.
- Coupang Eats is the most downloaded mobile app for Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and the second most downloaded mobile app for Android in Korea in 2021 to date.
- Gross profit increased 62% Y/Y to $754.5 million, and the gross margin expanded 130 basis points to 16.2%.
- The net loss widened to $(323.98) million from $(172.99) million last year. EPS loss for the quarter was $(0.19), missing the consensus of $(0.17).
- Coupang held $4.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Coupang used $207.8 million in operating cash flow during the nine months ended September 30.
- Price Action: CPNG shares traded lower by 3.46% at $28.18 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
