5 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares rose 0.6% to $94.60 in after-hours trading.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 earnings guidance. Flowers Foods shares climbed 3.9% to $26.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.87 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AstraZeneca shares gained 0.5% to $63.20 in after-hours trading.
- Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) reported a net loss of $95.8 million in the third quarter ended the quarter with $233.8 million in cash. The pre-production electric vehicle maker said it now expects commercial production of its Endurance EV pickup to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and not the second quarter as it had previously estimated. Lordstown Motors shares dropped 10.3% to $6.18 in after-hours trading, following around 24% surge in regular trading session.
- Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $203.19 million before the opening bell. CIRCOR International shares rose 6.2% to $37.71 in after-hours trading.
