5 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares rose 0.6% to $94.60 in after-hours trading.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 earnings guidance. Flowers Foods shares climbed 3.9% to $26.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.87 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AstraZeneca shares gained 0.5% to $63.20 in after-hours trading.

