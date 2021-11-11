 Skip to main content

Recap: Flowers Foods Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Flowers Foods their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.25, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $38,350,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flowers Foods's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.39 0.24 0.26
EPS Actual 0.32 0.41 0.28 0.29
Revenue Estimate 1.01B 1.33B 989.28M 982.53M
Revenue Actual 1.02B 1.30B 1.02B 989.65M

