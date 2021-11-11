Recap: Flowers Foods Q3 Earnings
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Flowers Foods their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.25, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $38,350,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flowers Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.39
|0.24
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.41
|0.28
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|1.01B
|1.33B
|989.28M
|982.53M
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|1.30B
|1.02B
|989.65M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings