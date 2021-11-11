 Skip to main content

Recap: Kura Sushi USA Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kura Sushi USA their estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.24, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22,396,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 23.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.54 -0.78 -0.65 -0.58
EPS Actual -0.54 -0.78 -0.71 -0.82
Revenue Estimate 15.49M 8.21M 8.19M 7.25M
Revenue Actual 18.47M 9.08M 9.41M 5.53M

