Recap: Kura Sushi USA Q4 Earnings
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Kura Sushi USA their estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $22,396,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 23.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.54
|-0.78
|-0.65
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|-0.54
|-0.78
|-0.71
|-0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|15.49M
|8.21M
|8.19M
|7.25M
|Revenue Actual
|18.47M
|9.08M
|9.41M
|5.53M
