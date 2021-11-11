Recap: Fiesta Restaurant Gr Q3 Earnings
Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fiesta Restaurant Gr their estimated earnings by 550.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $48,740,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fiesta Restaurant Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.01
|0.07
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|156.49M
|139.61M
|148.10M
|136.95M
|Revenue Actual
|157.51M
|144.74M
|148.90M
|137.33M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings