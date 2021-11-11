Recap: Fiesta Restaurant Gr Q3 Earnings

Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Fiesta Restaurant Gr their estimated earnings by 550.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $48,740,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fiesta Restaurant Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.03 0.06 0.03 EPS Actual 0.13 0.01 0.07 0.08 Revenue Estimate 156.49M 139.61M 148.10M 136.95M Revenue Actual 157.51M 144.74M 148.90M 137.33M

