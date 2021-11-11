Recap: Acutus Medical Q3 Earnings
Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Acutus Medical reported in-line EPS of $-0.87 versus an estimate of $-0.87, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,428,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 13.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acutus Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.84
|-0.81
|-0.72
|-0.99
|EPS Actual
|-0.89
|-0.97
|-0.89
|-0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|4.15M
|2.77M
|3.60M
|3.02M
|Revenue Actual
|4.71M
|3.59M
|2.57M
|3.17M
