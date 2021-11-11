 Skip to main content

Recap: Acutus Medical Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acutus Medical reported in-line EPS of $-0.87 versus an estimate of $-0.87, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,428,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 13.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acutus Medical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.84 -0.81 -0.72 -0.99
EPS Actual -0.89 -0.97 -0.89 -0.91
Revenue Estimate 4.15M 2.77M 3.60M 3.02M
Revenue Actual 4.71M 3.59M 2.57M 3.17M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

