Here's How Much $100 Invested In Albemarle 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.91% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ALB: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.3 shares of Albemarle at the time with $100. This investment in ALB would have produced an average annual return of 27.23%. Currently, Albemarle has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion.

Albemarle's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $358.46 today based on a price of $267.12 for ALB at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

