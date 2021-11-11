Hut 8 Mining Shares Pop On Solid Q3 Results, Surpasses Bitcoin Reserve Goal
- Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue of C$50.3 million compared to C$5.8 million in the prior year.
- Strong mining economics generated C$47.9 million of revenue due to 905 Bitcoin mined versus C$5.3 million of revenue and 372 Bitcoin mined in the prior-year period.
- EPS was C$0.15 versus C$(0.01) last year.
- "We are thrilled to have reported our third consecutive record-breaking quarterly results and to have already surpassed our goal of 5,000 Bitcoin held in reserve," CFO Shane Downey said.
- The company achieved a significant milestone with the final delivery of all 10,000 NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) chips.
- Hut 8 currently has an installed hashrate of 1.7 EH/s, including the converted hashrate from its fleet of NVIDIA GPUs.
- As of September 30, Hut 8 had a total Bitcoin balance of 4,729 with a market value of C$263.8 million.
- Hut 8 held C$223.2 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price Action: HUT shares traded higher by 2.02% at $14.37 on the last check Thursday.
