Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $465.75 million.

• Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.10 million.

• Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.40 million.

• Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $56.52 million.

• Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $75.17 million.

• Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.97 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.85 million.

• BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $19.56 million.

• Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $241.42 million.

• Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $80.60 million.

• Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Organon (NYSE:OGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $370.63 million.

• PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $11.09 million.

• Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $127.38 million.

• TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $25.87 million.

• Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $262.53 million.

• Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.02 million.

• S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.21 million.

• PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $297.33 million.

• Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.82 million.

• Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $68.48 million.

• IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $47.30 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $114.78 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.02 million.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $167.77 million.

• Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.56 million.

• Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $32.61 million.

• California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $483.60 million.

• Compx International (AMEX:CIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $720.43 million.

• Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $73.62 million.

• Cascade Acquisition (NYSE:CAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $895.64 million.

• AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.08 million.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $315.19 million.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $356.74 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $974.82 million.

• Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $517.63 million.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $589.79 million.

• Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.07 per share on revenue of $22.09 billion.

• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.24 per share on revenue of $62.10 million.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $854.00 million.

• GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $491.25 million.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSE:EDV) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.66 million.

• Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.19 million.

• iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.80 million.

• Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.12 million.

• Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.97 million.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $28.45 million.

• Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $33.00 million.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $126.91 million.

• Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.89 million.

• Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TMC The Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.08 million.

• Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $321.85 million.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $6.58 million.

• Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $188.16 million.

• Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $33.96 million.

• AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $61.18 million.

• OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $88.52 million.

• LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.58 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.32 million.

• Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.46 million.

• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $18.30 million.

• Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.20 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $53.46 million.

• Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $104.00 million.

• United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $170.37 million.

• StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $165.38 million.

• Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $310.50 million.

• Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.03 million.

• Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $212.30 million.

• Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.21 million.

• Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $479.05 million.

• One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.89 million.

• Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.27 million.

• OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.22 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $469.58 million.

• Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $143.42 million.

• Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $25.05 million.

• Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $38.94 million.

• Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $93.74 million.

• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $11.90 million.

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.30 million.

• Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.35 million.

• Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $119.40 million.

• Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $31.92 million.

• CynergisTek (AMEX:CTEK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.08 million.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $24.32 million.

• Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ:CGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $657.10 million.

• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.68 million.

• BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.61 million.

• Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.84 million.

• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $203.45 million.

• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.20 million.

• Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $286.56 million.

• Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $147.48 million.

• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.24 million.

• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.68 million.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $88.02 million.

• Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $102.09 million.

• HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.47 million.

• Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

