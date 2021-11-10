 Skip to main content

Recap: Gevo Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gevo reported in-line EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $50,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gevo's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.05 -0.07 -0.08
Revenue Estimate 580.00K 340.00K 750.00K 720.00K
Revenue Actual 422.00K 93.00K 531.00K 192.00K

