Recap: Gevo Q3 Earnings
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gevo reported in-line EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $50,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gevo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|580.00K
|340.00K
|750.00K
|720.00K
|Revenue Actual
|422.00K
|93.00K
|531.00K
|192.00K
