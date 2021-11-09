 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Share:
Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Jazz Pharmaceuticals their estimated

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 26.89%, reporting an EPS of $4.2 versus an estimate of $3.31, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $237,227,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 10.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jazz Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 3.42 3.74 4.2 4.08
EPS Actual 3.90 3.92 4 4.31
Revenue Estimate 735.62M 611.49M 639.55M 577.58M
Revenue Actual 751.81M 607.58M 665.52M 600.89M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (JAZZ)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Reports Solid Q3 Earnings, Regulatory Setback For Legend, Lilly to Supply Additional COVID-19 Antibody Cocktails To US
Lexaria Announces DehydraTECH-CBD Versus Prescription CBD Program In Treating Seizures
Jim Cramer Considers nCino As Winner, Prefers This Stock Over Perficient
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings