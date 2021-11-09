Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Jazz Pharmaceuticals their estimated
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jazz Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 26.89%, reporting an EPS of $4.2 versus an estimate of $3.31, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $237,227,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 10.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jazz Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.42
|3.74
|4.2
|4.08
|EPS Actual
|3.90
|3.92
|4
|4.31
|Revenue Estimate
|735.62M
|611.49M
|639.55M
|577.58M
|Revenue Actual
|751.81M
|607.58M
|665.52M
|600.89M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings