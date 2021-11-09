Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Jazz Pharmaceuticals their estimated

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 26.89%, reporting an EPS of $4.2 versus an estimate of $3.31, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $237,227,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 10.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jazz Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3.42 3.74 4.2 4.08 EPS Actual 3.90 3.92 4 4.31 Revenue Estimate 735.62M 611.49M 639.55M 577.58M Revenue Actual 751.81M 607.58M 665.52M 600.89M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.